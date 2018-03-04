SOCIETY

Lacoste crocodile logo on polo shirts to be replaced temporarily by endangered species

EMBED </>More Videos

The iconic crocodile logo on Lacoste polo shirts is going to be temporarily replaced by 10 endangered species to promote wildlife conservation. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
The iconic crocodile logo on Lacoste polo shirts is going away.

At least temporarily - and for a good cause.

The brand announced the crocodile will be replaced by designs of 10 endangered animal species, including the California condor, the Sumatran tiger and the Javan rhino.

The limited-edition shirts will support the International Union for Conservation of Nature in its fight for wildlife conservation worldwide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyclothinganimalswild animalsanimals in peril
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News