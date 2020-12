LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach police are getting into the holiday spirit, delivering dozens of lost Amazon packages.The police department posted photos on their Facebook account, showing the officers with the boxes.Officials say that a public works crew picked up the packages after an Amazon delivery truck lost them in the hills on Nyes Place and brought them to the police station.After the packages were dropped off at the station, officers and city staffers then went door-to-door hand delivering the packages.