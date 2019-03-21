Lake Elsinore to address Walker Canyon congestion, access amid super bloom frenzy

Congestion, resources and access to Walker Canyon and its poppy fields for the upcoming weekend is expected to be discussed.
The influx of visitors to Walker Canyon has overwhelmed the area, leading officials to close the poppy display Sunday before lifting the ban the following day.
Although the poppy fields are open, officials warned parking in the area is limited and said they were working on a "new plan and new options" for the coming weekend.
Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos said the city reopened Walker Canyon because it didn't have the enforcement resources to keep it closed. People were parking on the freeways and finding other entrances into the canyon, he said.
Following this season's heavy rainfall, the hillsides of Lake Elsinore were awash in a blaze of golden-orange poppies. The incredible sight attracted thousands of visitors.
Cars have flooded the community and congestion has choked up the area, including on Interstate 15 and surrounding roadways. The roads were so jammed that the city had to call in police officers from surrounding communities to help direct traffic.
Visitors have also been criticized for damaging the poppies, bypassing restrictions and trampling the poppies.