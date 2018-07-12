SOCIETY

Lancaster mayor proposes ditching ties for all city employees as matter of health

EMBED </>More Videos

The mayor of Lancaster is proposing that all city employees ditch ties and have a more relaxed business attire as a matter of health. (KABC)

By
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
The mayor of Lancaster is proposing that all city employees ditch ties and have a more relaxed business attire as a matter of health.

Mayor R. Rex Parris attended a city council meeting without a tie even though it wasn't casual Friday. He believes all city employees should go for a more relaxed style.

"There's also a gender discrimination issue to it because it's only enforced against men. It would be tantamount to us saying that women had to wear high heels. We know it's bad for them," he said.

Some people in the Lancaster community said they liked the idea.

Banker Rudy Enriquez said he feels a sense of freedom when he rips off the stuffy tie.

"It's a tie. I don't want it on me, but when I'm actually at work I want to be presentable to the public," he said. "But I have quite a few friends who are actually in banking. When they're driving to work, they don't wear it either so there is something to that study."

Parris said getting rid of the tie is actually a matter of health based on a recently released study in the journal of neuroradiology. The study suggests wearing neckties may lower blood flow to the brain, curbing creativity and analytical thinking.

"The medical journals have just come back saying that on average - meaning across the board - people lose about 7.5 percent of their blood flow to their brain if they wear a tie," Parris said.

Parris said if he can't make it a mandate for city employees to get rid of ties, then he'd like to at least make it optional.

Art Lombard would not be caught dead wearing a tie.

"I raise animals, OK? A tie gets in the way," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytiesjobsbanworkplacehealthLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News