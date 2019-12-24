LAPD delivers heartwarming Christmas surprise to youth cadet and his 6 siblings

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Division went beyond the call of duty to spread Christmas cheer Monday morning."Every time we go to someone's house it's usually not for the good. In this case it's for the greater good. And it makes you feel really good inside," community relations police officer Joseph Marrone said.It was a house visit the officers looked forward to, delivering presents to 14-year-old Luis, an LAPD youth cadet, and his six siblings.It's been a rough year for their family."It's something I never expected but everything came out OK," Mayra Amezcoa, Luis' mother, said as she fought back tears.This school year Luis was badly beaten by classmates and left to die.He is doing much better, but is still recovering.The beating led to an emergency surgery, extensive hospital stay and mounting medical bills.The expenses left his mother unable to afford Christmas presents."We didn't have anything under the tree. I just told my kids whatever we have is ourselves. Just be happy that we're OK and have our health and your brother is OK now," Luis' mother explained.But the LAPD officers had a little more in mind - a lot more.The children's smiles lit up the house as present after present was brought in."I didn't know it was going to happen but it made me feel good," Luis Orellana said.It is a Christmas they will remember for years to come."I think the kids were glowing more than the actual police lights. So when you see them out there and they're just shining and beaming, for a moment in time all your problems go away," said Marrone.This is Los Angeles Police Protective League's 3rd Annual Operation Blue Christmas, delivering toys and presents to families going through unfortunate circumstances.