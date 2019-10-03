Society

LAPD, FBI open 'Homicide Library' in Westchester to help crack cold cases, digitize records

By
WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is teaming up with the FBI in an effort to crack cold cases with the opening of the "Homicide Library" in Westchester Wednesday.

Officials from both agencies were on hand at the facility for its opening.

Lawanda Hawkins was elated as she stepped inside.

The facility is where homicide records will be stored and digitized in hopes of solving cold cases, like Hawkins son's 1997 murder.

"That was not just an injury to a mother, or to a son, or to a daughter or to a cousin, but to families and to communities that cascaded from one generation to the next," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

"It's like a dream come true. But it's bigger than what I ever imagined." Hawkins said.

It's been years in the making. Since 2012, more than 4,000 cases have been digitized.

Families of murder victims can go to the LAPD Ahmnanson Recruit Training Center in Westchester with a detective and gain access to physical records.

If the records have already been digitized, they can be sent directly to a detective by e-mail.

The LAPD plans to digitize all murder cases dating back to the 60s.

Hawkins said the library can bring hope to some families.

"We never want to give up," she said. "We always want to believe that there is some hope."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywestchesterlos angeleslos angeles countycrimemurderlapdcrime databasefbilibraries
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested after death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
SWAT raids alleged illegal gambling site in Pacoima
Trump suggested moats, spikes to secure border
Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine unveil USC's newest building
LAPD releases video of fatal shootout between suspect, officers
Lakers focus clamping down on defense in training camp
Person found dead near Skid Row, police say
Show More
LA officials call on state to phase out oil, gas drilling
Teen suspect in fatal Moreno Valley school fight faces judge
Suspect in custody after wild chase through desert in stolen CHP cruiser
Britain's Red Arrows perform aerial maneuvers over SoCal
Massive settlement expected in Las Vegas massacre lawsuits
More TOP STORIES News