Society

LAPD officer impresses El Sereno kids with skateboarding skills

By ABC7.com staff
EL SERENO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer showed off some skateboarding skills for a few kids in El Sereno Tuesday.

Officer Ray Encinas performed a trick known as a 'kickflip' for some local kids.

Encinas' commanding officer was so excited about the kids' reactions that he posted the video to Twitter.

Check out the officer's skills for yourself in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylapdcool kidspolice officerskateboarding
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on 405
Military: Sailor shoots 3 at Pearl Harbor, takes own life
3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County
Bail bondsman fatally shot at Moreno Valley hotel; suspect ID'd
Homeless children in LA to get help from expanded program
Suspect surrenders in Westlake hit-run that killed father of 4
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Show More
OC man rescued from rushing water after falling during hike
Wrightwood homes, cars tagged with swastikas, suspects outstanding
SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Thursday morning
Residential street flooded after water trunk line bursts in Arleta
Angels reach deal to purchase Angel Stadium for $325M
More TOP STORIES News