EL SERENO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer showed off some skateboarding skills for a few kids in El Sereno Tuesday.
Officer Ray Encinas performed a trick known as a 'kickflip' for some local kids.
Encinas' commanding officer was so excited about the kids' reactions that he posted the video to Twitter.
Check out the officer's skills for yourself in the video above.
LAPD officer impresses El Sereno kids with skateboarding skills
