EMBED >More News Videos Shoppers at a Smart and Final in Watts were met with an incredible surprise when they were informed the Los Angeles Dodgers would be picking up their grocery bills.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division gifted two sisters brand-new bicycles after theirs were stolen from their mother's car during a burglary.Earlier this week, LAPD Headquarters shared footage of the sisters checking out their new bikes.In a Facebook post, LAPD said that officer Mancia, the officer who had taken the report from the girls' mother, "knew what needed to be done next" and "reached into his wallet, and into his heart, and bought both girls a new bike."Watch the video above to see the sweet surprise.