Free In-N-Out: LAPD officers pay it forward, buy burgers for families

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two LAPD officers had their meals taken care of by an anonymous diner, so they decided to do the same and pay it forward. They picked up the tabs for several families craving a California staple, In-N-Out."So we figured we'd flip the script and come to, I mean, arguably one of our favorite restaurants here in L.A., and take care of lunch for three cars behind us in the drive-thru," one of the officers said on a video posted on the department's Twitter account. "We're going to call this, 'Operation Pay it Forward.'"The video was posted with the caption, "Never underestimate the power of a nice gesture."The footage also showed the recipients thanking the officers in the In-N-Out drive-thru.The officers are now challenging the New York Police Department to complete its own "Operation Pay it Forward."