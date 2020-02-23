Society

LAPD promotes first Korean American to deputy chief

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council recognized the accomplishments of deputy chief Dominic Choi on Friday.

Choi is the first Korean American to reach that rank with the Los Angeles Police Department. He got that promotion after 25 years with the department, working his way up the ranks.

"I think it's important to reflect every now and then to reflect back on our heritage our ancestry our culture, because you heard the word diversity many times from many speakers. There's so much value in it, understanding the differences not the similarities are what makes us better as an organization, as a city," Choi said.

Choi recently received another promotion, chief of staff for LAPD Chief Michel Moore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councillapdpolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Clerk shot, killed during robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Whittier
3 dead after bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
2 dead, 1 wounded in Adelanto shooting
Consumer Reports names its Top Pick car models for 2020
DA Jackie Lacey defends record as she seeks 3rd term
Show More
Jeep falls off parking garage in Santa Monica
Medal recipients encourage other veterans to seek needed help
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash near Barstow
Costa Mesa holds meeting against use of city facility as coronavirus quarantine site
Primary voting begins in Los Angeles County with minor challenges
More TOP STORIES News