LAPD SWAT vehicle filling up with toys for kids in need

The Los Angeles Police Department got some help from the public in the mission to stuff a SWAT BEAR vehicle with toys.The SWAT team's ballistic engineered armored response vehicle, also known as BEAR, was parked at the Beverly Connection in Beverly Grove for people to fill with toys to benefit the Orthopaedic Institute for Children.The gifts are for the hospital's annual Toys and Joy holiday party."We take care of kids regardless of their ability to pay. To do that, to be able to do what we do, we depend on private support, we depend on people making a donation; we depend on people giving to us their time, their talents and their treasures," said Mary Beth Perrine of the institute.Organizers say more than 2,000 underprivileged children attend the holiday party each December.