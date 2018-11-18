SOCIETY

LAPD SWAT vehicle filling up with toys for kids in need

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles Police Department got some help from the public in the mission to stuff a SWAT BEAR vehicle with toys.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Police Department got some help from the public in the mission to stuff a SWAT BEAR vehicle with toys.

The SWAT team's ballistic engineered armored response vehicle, also known as BEAR, was parked at the Beverly Connection in Beverly Grove for people to fill with toys to benefit the Orthopaedic Institute for Children.

The gifts are for the hospital's annual Toys and Joy holiday party.

"We take care of kids regardless of their ability to pay. To do that, to be able to do what we do, we depend on private support, we depend on people making a donation; we depend on people giving to us their time, their talents and their treasures," said Mary Beth Perrine of the institute.

Organizers say more than 2,000 underprivileged children attend the holiday party each December.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrencharityvolunteerismlapdLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walt Disney's Los Angeles story
Chipotle manager fired after refusing to serve customers in viral video
7-year-old holding toy drive for kids affected by Woolsey Fire
More Society
Top Stories
101 Fwy back open after chase, officer-involved shooting
NWS warns burn area residents of possible mudslides
Watts family shooting leaves 1 dead, others wounded
Camp Fire: Rain could hinder search for victims of Butte Co. wildfire
VIDEO: Car crashes into Azusa gas station, killing 1
Thousand Oaks shooting: Loved ones lay to rest Justin Meek
'A Bronx Tale' musical hits Hollywood's Pantages Theatre
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 91 percent
Show More
Dolphin found shot to death on Manhattan Beach
Denver Broncos win 23-22 against Los Angeles Chargers
Walt Disney's Los Angeles story
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation
Democrat Cisneros wins OC's 39th district
More News