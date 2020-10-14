Los Angeles' relaxed parking enforcement ends Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The relaxed parking enforcement in the city of Los Angeles is officially coming to an end.
Starting Oct. 15, the city will resume enforcement on impounds, overnight restrictions, peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired vehicle registrations.
The city will not impound vehicles when someone is living in them, and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will report to the City Council within the next month or two with a plan for the next steps of parking enforcement.
Additionally, LADOT stated it will delay the booting and impounding of "scofflaw vehicles'' until Jan. 1.
People can report abandoned vehicles in their neighborhoods by calling 1-800-222-6336.
The rules were initially relaxed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Eric Garcetti extended relaxed parking enforcement across L.A. in August to make it easier for Angelenos to stay home without being concerned about getting a ticket.
Beginning Nov. 2, LADOT will begin an early-reward discount program to take $20 off citations for payments made within 48 hours of the ticket.
For people who cannot pay their outstanding tickets or need help paying them, LADOT has compiled a list of programs to assist people.
Information on the programs and the resumed parking restrictions can be found here.
City News Service contributed to this report.
