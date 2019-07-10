Pinball Hall of Fame: Las Vegas museum filled with hundreds of pinball machines

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Pinball Hall of Fame is a 10,000 square-foot museum in Las Vegas filled with hundreds of pinball machines.
It is the world's largest pinball collection.
Most of the games are from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, the "heyday" of pinball.
Pinball Hall of Fame has free admission and free parking. It's a non-profit and excess revenues go to non-denominational charities.
Pinball Hall of Fame is located at 1610 E. Tropicana.
