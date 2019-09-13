Society

Las Vegas nail salon offering CBD-infused pedicures

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A nail salon in Las Vegas is offering CBD-infused pedicures.

The service helps relieve chronic pain, reduce inflammation and treat various skin conditions, according to clients.

A nail technician at Nab Nail Salon said a lot of people are excited about the pedicures, saying the shop is getting bookings before the service was launched.

A CBD-infused pedicure at the salon will cost $65.
