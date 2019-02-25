SOCIETY

This was the last weekend to see the stunning Yosemite 'firefall'

This was the last weekend to take in Yosemite's annual 'firefall' phenomenon that lasts for only two weeks a year.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Yosemite National Park delivers breathtaking views but few can rival the 'firefall' phenomenon it delivers during the winter.

RELATED: Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's famous firefall

For those hoping to see the spectacle for themselves, this was the last weekend to do it. You're going to have to wait until next February.

The 'firefall' appears as the sun goes down and illuminates the Horsetail Fall as it cascades down the eastern edge of El Capitan. The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow.

But everything needs to be right. The falls must be running and can't be hidden by clouds. Another wrinkle to the 'firefall' is it only lasts for about ten minutes so people really need to be in the right place at the right time to see it.

Take a look at the video above to see the beautiful images people have captured the past few days of the 'firefall' in action.

