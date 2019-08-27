Latinos vastly underrepresented in film, study says

A new study shows Latinos are vastly underrepresented in the film industry.Researchers looked at 1,200 popular movies between 2007 and 2018, and found only 3% had Latino actors in lead or co-lead roles.Only 4.5% of all speaking characters were Latino.Latinos make up 18% of the U.S. population, and 20% of the moviegoing audience.The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative partnered with the National Association of Latino Independent Producers for the report.