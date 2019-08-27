Society

Latinos vastly underrepresented in film, study says

A new study shows Latinos are vastly underrepresented in the film industry.

Researchers looked at 1,200 popular movies between 2007 and 2018, and found only 3% had Latino actors in lead or co-lead roles.

Only 4.5% of all speaking characters were Latino.

Latinos make up 18% of the U.S. population, and 20% of the moviegoing audience.

The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative partnered with the National Association of Latino Independent Producers for the report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentlatinostudyusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marina murder mystery: Possible killing stuns community
LAPD seeking public's help in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
La Brea Tar Pits considering major makeover, unveil new designs
Suspect sought in fatal beating of 59-year-old man in DTLA
Sherman Oaks residents angry over removal of old trees
4-year-old has Costco-themed birthday party of his dreams
Murrieta house explosion: Father seeking answers about son's injuries
Show More
Man killed at Corona Costco was "a peaceful and loving soul"
OC 'Oxygod' sentenced to nearly 2 decades in federal prison
LA gang members sentenced for killing 19-year-old Marine
New marketplace taking over vacant Macy's building in OC
USC student fatally struck by 2 cars on 110 Freeway in DTLA
More TOP STORIES News