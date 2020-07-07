Society

Laugh Factory in Hollywood unveils 148-foot-long Black Lives Matter mural

The mural in Hollywood that was unveiled is believed to be the largest in the country dedicated to Black Lives Matter.
By and
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Laugh Factory in Hollywood on Tuesday unveiled a 148-foot-long mural in honor of Black Lives Matter.

The mural is across the street from the comedy club and is believed to be the largest mural in the country dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This mural is an important avenue for Black artists to present societal challenges in a public and impactful way through the lens of their experiences," said Jamie Masada, the owner of the Laugh Factory.

The mural features protesters holding up pictures of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Masada says he hopes the artwork inspires change.

WATCH: 'Collective action can lead to change': UCLA professor discusses protests
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA professor Dr. Tyrone Howard says the wide range of people coming together during the protests is an encouraging sign.



"The artwork inspires us to support accountability and meaningful change as we work together to create pathways that heal our nation," Masada said.

In recent weeks, the Laugh Factory has become a staging area for several Black Lives Matter and Black Women Lead events after nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Los Angeles Fourth District Councilman David Ryu and the Laugh Factory commissioned five Black artists - Alexandra Allie Belisle, Amanda Ferrell Hale, Noah Humes, PeQue Brown and Shplinton - for the artwork.

"This is the largest scale that I've ever worked at and for the greatest cause," Humes said.

An organization called Arts Bridging the Gap brought together the artists, who designed their portion of the mural in a matter of days.

The unveiling comes on the same day as #BlackoutDay2020. Organizers of the economic protest ask Black Americans not to spend any money, and those who have to buy are encouraged to buy from Black-owned businesses.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyprotestgeorge floydmural arts
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Seattle teacher convicted of raping former student she later married, dies
OC wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
Woman arrested in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
ICE order leaves USC international students in limbo
Tech CEO's racist rant at restaurant caught on camera
Mount R Fire caused by target shooting, investigators say
California condors seen in Sequoia after nearly 50 years
Show More
2 men arrested for looting stores in Santa Monica during protests
Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
LA County votes to create plan to close Men's Central Jail
COVID-19 expected to increase LA homeless population
These 2 Lysol products effectively kill COVID-19 on surfaces, EPA says
More TOP STORIES News