The lava flows from the Kilauea volcano into an ocean bay have now created new land in Hawaii.Molten rock has entirely covered the neighborhood of "Vacationland" on Hawaii's big island as it continues to spread into nearby Kapoho Bay.The new land has extended nearly a mile out from the original shoreline and only a few buildings remain near the water.Meanwhile, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake recently struck the summit of the volcano, sending more ash and rock thousands of feet into the sky.