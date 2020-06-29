LGBTQ Pride

'Pride needs to be about justice for all': Laverne Cox's powerful message in honor of trans lives lost

According to the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, 28 transgender and gender non-conforming people were violently killed in U.S. in 2019, and 16 killed so far in 2020. Most of these victims are Black trans women.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Our "L.A. Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration" included a powerful message from Laverne Cox.

Cox's message included the names of 28 transgender and gender non-conforming people who were violently killed in United States in 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.

There are also 16 additional names for those who have been killed so far in 2020. Most of these victims are Black trans women.

"Remember these rallies began as protests against injustices to our community. Those injustices continue till this day," said Cox. "When we say Black Lives Matter, those lives need to include Black trans people, Black LGBTQI+ people."

Cox says this must also include working class people of all colors and genders.

"Pride started as a fight back against injustices, and this year we need to talk about injustice. There is a war going on against poor and working people in this country," said Cox. "This Pride needs to be about justice for all. I invite all of us of how we can do better for the most marginalized among us."

Cox encourages everyone to come together across all of our differences.

"I wish you a happy, intentional, revolutionary Pride," said Cox. "Black Lives Matter, Black trans lives matter, trans is beautiful."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countylos angelespridelgbtqgaylgbtq pridegay rightspride monthcivil rightspride parade
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend shares her journey
LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Pride month messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Newsom says 72% of CA population being monitored
Golden State Killer suspect pleads guilty
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in NoHo
LA task force seeks to arrest looters who hit stores during protests
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home
Show More
$2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News