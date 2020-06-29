'Pride needs to be about justice for all': Laverne Cox's powerful message in honor of trans lives lost

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Our "L.A. Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration" included a powerful message from Laverne Cox.Cox's message included the names of 28 transgender and gender non-conforming people who were violently killed in United States in 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.There are also 16 additional names for those who have been killed so far in 2020. Most of these victims are Black trans women."Remember these rallies began as protests against injustices to our community. Those injustices continue till this day," said Cox. "When we say Black Lives Matter, those lives need to include Black trans people, Black LGBTQI+ people."Cox says this must also include working class people of all colors and genders."Pride started as a fight back against injustices, and this year we need to talk about injustice. There is a war going on against poor and working people in this country," said Cox. "This Pride needs to be about justice for all. I invite all of us of how we can do better for the most marginalized among us."Cox encourages everyone to come together across all of our differences."I wish you a happy, intentional, revolutionary Pride," said Cox. "Black Lives Matter, Black trans lives matter, trans is beautiful."