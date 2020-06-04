Society

What is use of force, when is it legal and when does it cross the line?

Law enforcement has devised rules officers use to defuse a situation when there are aggressive or dangerous people. They can be non-lethal or lethal.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We've seen the images of officers in a tense situation as they push back people and strike them. So the question: Is this appropriate use of force? There are rules that detail how and when use of force can be used.

"You use the force necessary to overcome the resistance," says law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas.

Law enforcement has devised rules officers use to defuse a situation when there are aggressive or dangerous people. They can be non-lethal or lethal.

Thomas says, "You have a suspect who's in handcuffs. It's done, it's over with. You put them in the back of a patrol car."

With George Floyd, it is known as the carotid restraint technique.

Many are asking was nearly nine minutes necessary?

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says this has never been taught in the sheriff's department.

"In fact, our force options chart precludes the use of anything that touches the neck unless you're in a life and death struggle, which was not the case here, clearly" says Villanueva.

Statistics from the LAPD show in that department, the number of use of force incidents has been steadily going up. There were 1,924 back in 2015, and up to 2,373 last year. That includes both "categorical" use of force, which results in death or hospitalization, and "non-categorical" which results in injury or complaint of injury.

The total number of use of force incidents increased 23% 2015-2019, according to LAPD data. This includes both categorical and non-categorical use of force.



Also, while black Angelenos make up about 9% of city residents, they make up about 36% of use-of-force suspects.

The carotid restraint technique is banned in some departments, including San Diego.

Officials are now reviewing techniques and no doubt there will be big changes across the country.

Grace Manthey contributed to this report.

Garcetti announces LAPD reforms designed to reduce officer misconduct
EMBED More News Videos

As protests continue throughout the nation over the death of George Floyd, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a series of reforms aimed at reducing police misconduct.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapdgeorge floydpolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest: USGS
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Garcetti proposes LAPD reforms to reduce misconduct
LA shines a light to the sky to honor George Floyd
City Council members introduce legislation to cut $100 million in LAPD funding
Thousands of protesters in DTLA call for justice in Floyd death
Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death
Show More
George Floyd death: Voices of the community
BLM protests held across OC, with 4 in Newport Beach
Obama responds to civil unrest following George Floyd's death
Sen. Kamala Harris: Better standards needed for police brutality
Upland: Man charged after allegedly pointing rifle at protesters
More TOP STORIES News