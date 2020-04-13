census

Trump officials want delay in 2020 census due to coronavirus, lawmaker says

By Mike Schneider
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Trump administration wants to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak, a move that if approved would push back timetables for releasing data used to draw congressional and legislative districts, the chair of the House oversight committee said Monday.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said administration officials were asking that all field operations be postponed until June 1 and that the deadline for wrapping up the nation's headcount be pushed back until Oct. 31.

Field operations for the 2020 census have been suspended since mid-March and were set to resume this week. The deadline for finishing the headcount also had been pushed back from the end of July to mid-August because of the pandemic.

Maloney said in a statement that the administration also is seeking to delay the deadline for delivering state population counts used for apportionment - the process of carving up congressional districts - from the end of this year to the end of next April.

The administration also is seeking to push back the deadline for giving states data for redistricting from next March to next July, the statement added.

The Census Bureau confirmed the delays were being sought. It said in a statement that the goal of the delays would be to ensure a complete and accurate count.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygovernmentpoliticsu.s. & worldcensus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What to know about 2020 census
CENSUS
What to know about 2020 census
Miércoles es El Día del Censo: Todo lo que hay de saber sobre el censo del año 2020
Census Bureau delays deadline for 2020 count by 2 weeks
Census pulls back on field operations for 2 weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to unveil CA's plan to ease 'stay-at-home' restrictions
CA orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid COVID-19
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools to remain closed until safe to reopen
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Coronavirus: LA County Sheriff's Department issues multiple citations, 1 arrested
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Live events
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Tarvaris Jackson, who won Super Bowl with Seattle, dies at 36
New York doctor documents day in fight against coronavirus
St. Vincent hospital reopens to treat COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News