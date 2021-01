EMBED >More News Videos Medical troops are joining the frontlines to help the strained SoCal health care system care for coronavirus patients.

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Some California lawmakers marched outside the state Capitol to protest the stay-at-home orders.Protest leaders include Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner and Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.Members of the group "Re-Open Cal Now" have been meeting this weekend for a conference in Sacramento.The lawmakers involved say they recognize that the virus is real, but that the state is only selecting data that supports certain political goals.