Multi-state lawsuit filed against Trump administration over CARES Act education funding

"Today we are announcing a multi-state lawsuit against Secretary DeVos of the Department of Education and the Trump administration in order to put a halt to their attempt to siphon CARES Act relief funds away from our K-12 public schools," said Becerra.
Becerra said the money was intended by Congress to help the neediest schools during the pandemic.
"Ultimately it's a shakedown of low income schools around the country," said Becerra.
The suit accuses the Trump administration of creating a process that can take tens of millions of dollars away from low income schools and divert it to private schools.
