Multi-state lawsuit filed against Trump administration over CARES Act education funding

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration over funding from the CARES Act to public schools.

"Today we are announcing a multi-state lawsuit against Secretary DeVos of the Department of Education and the Trump administration in order to put a halt to their attempt to siphon CARES Act relief funds away from our K-12 public schools," said Becerra.

Becerra said the money was intended by Congress to help the neediest schools during the pandemic.

"Ultimately it's a shakedown of low income schools around the country," said Becerra.

The suit accuses the Trump administration of creating a process that can take tens of millions of dollars away from low income schools and divert it to private schools.

Report: Treasury paid $1.4B in stimulus checks to 1.1M deceased Americans
Millions of deceased Americans received an economic impact payment, leaving their surviving relatives wondering what to do with them. Now, the Treasury Department wants the money back.

