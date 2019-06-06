Society

Leaving vehicle engine running while parked could be banned in L.A.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you leave your car parked with the engine running in the city of Los Angeles, it could soon cost you.

The City Council is looking into a new ordinance that would ban vehicles from idling while parked for more than a minute or two.

New York City already has such a ban.

The goal would be to cut down on pollution, as well as fuel consumption.

No word yet on how much the fine will be if such an ordinance is adopted.
