LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you leave your car parked with the engine running in the city of Los Angeles, it could soon cost you.
The City Council is looking into a new ordinance that would ban vehicles from idling while parked for more than a minute or two.
New York City already has such a ban.
The goal would be to cut down on pollution, as well as fuel consumption.
No word yet on how much the fine will be if such an ordinance is adopted.
Leaving vehicle engine running while parked could be banned in L.A.
