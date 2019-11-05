Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: LeBron James building temporary housing for families at his hometown school

AKRON, Ohio (KABC) -- A year after LeBron James opened a school for at-risk students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the Lakers star is working to provide housing for some of the families in need.

James announced Monday his foundation is turning an apartment building into transitional housing, and renovations are already underway.

In the end, there will be 20 furnished units for families of the I Promise School who are dealing with issues like homelessness and domestic violence.

