kobe bryant

Lexi Altobelli will get internship at sports agent's OC-based company, fulfilling Kobe Bryant's wish

LOS ANGELES -- Baseball superagent Scott Boras will create an internship for the teenage daughter of John Altobelli, fulfilling a wish that Kobe Bryant had expressed on the morning of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Altobelli and his youngest daughter, as well as Bryant, his daughter Gianna and five others last month.

In an email to ABC7, a spokesperson for the Newport Beach-based Boras Corporation confirmed that 16-year-old Lexi Altobelli will be interning at the company.

During Monday's memorial service for the Bryants at Staples Center, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told the story of texting with the NBA legend just minutes before his death in the Calabasas crash.

While en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Bryant contacted Pelinka to see whether he had ties to a baseball agent because he wanted to set up his friend's daughter with an internship.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka remembers multi-faceted Kobe Bryant as friend, husband and 'world's greatest dad'
EMBED More News Videos

Rob Pelinka remembers Kobe Bryant as the "world's greatest girl dad" and how his final win as a Laker was only outshined by the love for his family.


He was referring to John Altobelli, the Orange Coast College baseball coach.

"Kobe's last human activity was heroic," Pelinka said. "He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape another's life."

Pelinka then reached out to Boras about a possible position for Lexi in the days after Bryant's death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentstaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantbasketballsportsmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera perform at Kobe memorial
KOBE BRYANT
Belizean artist comes to LA honoring Kobe Bryant with paintings
Scott Boras to honor Kobe Bryant's wish, grant internship
LeBron James: 'Never going to be a closure' over Kobe Bryant's death
Fans pay their respects by visiting murals around LA dedicated to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire at Carson refinery confined after explosion
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Carson refinery fire sparks concerns over air quality, gas prices increase
OC man speaks out after video captures standoff with ICE agents
OC Supervisors join fight to block Costa Mesa coronavirus quarantine site
10,000 celebrate their new citizenship 1 week before Super Tuesday
Coronavirus: Santa Fe Springs company donates coveralls to China
Show More
Coronavirus: USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Trump can withhold grants to NYC, NJ in immigration fight: Court
Rookie officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Garden Grove
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
More TOP STORIES News