LGBT Center opens Anita May Rosenstein campus for youth, seniors in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles LGBT Center has opened a new campus and inter-generational center to help LGBT youth and seniors in Hollywood.The Anita May Rosenstein campus will offer 100 beds for homeless youth, a new senior community center, a youth drop-in center and youth academy.Actress and advocate Lily Tomlin was one of the special guests at Sunday's ceremony.Phase two of the project includes 99 units of affordable housing for seniors. The expansion is set to be complete early next year.