LGBTQ rainbow flag raised at Cal State Fullerton for first time

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A rainbow pride flag is flying at Cal State Fullerton for the first time in the school's history.A flag-raising ceremony was held at the school on Monday. It was timed to coincide with LGBTQ History Month and National Coming Out Week.Cal State Fullerton's Rainbow Pride flag has two additional black and brown stripes to represent people of color within the LGBTQ community on campus.