Life-sized Candy Land pops up on the Santa Monica Pier

A life-sized Candy Land has popped up for one day only on the Santa Monica Pier! (KABC)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Have you ever wanted to play Candy Land in real life? Today's your chance!

A life-sized version of your favorite childhood game has popped up for one day only on the Santa Monica Pier in celebration of National Caramel Day!

Visitors can take a stroll through the Werther's Woods, navigate over the Caramel Creme Lagoon, and conquer the Caramel Popcorn Mountains before reaching the Caramel Castle - all while indulging on free sweet treats along the way.

Caramel lovers can visit the pop-up for free Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Those who can't head to the real-life version can play Candy Land: The Werther's Caramel Edition Game online here.

Heading out for a candy-filled day? Share your pictures with us by using #ABC7Eyewitness!
