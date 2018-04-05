Life-sized Candy Land pops up on the Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --Have you ever wanted to play Candy Land in real life? Today's your chance!
A life-sized version of your favorite childhood game has popped up for one day only on the Santa Monica Pier in celebration of National Caramel Day!
Visitors can take a stroll through the Werther's Woods, navigate over the Caramel Creme Lagoon, and conquer the Caramel Popcorn Mountains before reaching the Caramel Castle - all while indulging on free sweet treats along the way.
Caramel lovers can visit the pop-up for free Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Those who can't head to the real-life version can play Candy Land: The Werther's Caramel Edition Game online here.
