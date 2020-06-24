Society

Young Black girls called 'N-word' by white Berkeley resident, climbing coach says

"That's what systematic racism does to black people. It numbs us to those words to say, yeah you are going to hear that again."
By
BERKELEY, Calif. -- A climbing coach is going viral after she recorded a video explaining how two of her young black students were called the "N-word" by a white woman in Berkeley.

With tears in her eyes, Emily Taylor, the founder of Black Girls Climbing, describes the incident.

"I'm just doing this the best way I know how. Trying to build this bridge and hold these girls in place. These are four little girls who were impacted on the summer camp by this one woman who comes and calls them an 'N-word'," said Taylor.

MORE: Ventura County employees accused of vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign
EMBED More News Videos

Vandals were arrested for defacing a Black Lives Matter sign, and two of the three people accused are Ventura County employees.


In the video, Taylor reflects about what her 10- and 7-year-old students faced at Indian Rock Park in Berkeley. The 10-year-old students ran to Taylor in shock after a white woman allegedly called them the "N-word" and asked them to leave the park.

"That's what systematic racism does to black people. It numbs us to those words to say, yeah you are going to hear that again," says Taylor.

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.

Still in shock, Taylor is turning this hurtful experience into a learning opportunity to help the younger black generation of climbers.

"I tap in and use Harriet Tubman who is our pioneer to the outdoors who has been erased through white culture and consciousness as far as outdoor space means. But Harriet Tubman freed the slaves," said Taylor.

The community has come together to support Coach Taylor who opened a GoFundMe account to buy a van for her students.

MORE: Multiracial CA family threatened while wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts
EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating after a multiracial family wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts was threatened with violence while eating at a restaurant in Burlingame.


"Money is nice and doing the accountability work is what helps us feel safe and helps us feel like we are being seen," said Taylor.

Jesse Arreguin, Berkeley's Mayor says this behavior is unacceptable.

"It was horrifying," said Arreguin. "Berkeley is not immune sadly from the racism that exists around our country. Even in a city that is so progressive and very committed to racial and social equity."

Taylor says it's ironic to see this behavior at a park where the Black Lives Matter signs are prevalent at the entrance. She urges families to have conversations about inclusion and diversity at the dinner table and for more businesses to hire black talent.

To donate: Black Girls Climbing.

MORE: Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at Black Lives Matter protester
EMBED More News Videos

The woman was caught on video spitting at a Black Lives Matter protester.



MORE: Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
EMBED More News Videos

A neighbor snapped a photo of the little activist and artist - which has been circulated on social media tens of thousand of times. 

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiablack lives matterracismafrican americansrace in americacaught on cameracalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racism declared public health crisis in San Bernardino County
Riverside County not meeting state's COVID-19 goals
Video shows suspect firing through windshield at Pasadena police
LA Rep. Bass address reports of being vetted as Biden's VP pick
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent COVID-19 restrictions
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
Show More
Boy shot 17 times in Philly, mother in 'disbelief'
COVID-19 update: LA testing website puts hold on new appointments
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
All-female crew staffs Pasadena fire station for 1st time in history
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
More TOP STORIES News