'Every 10 minutes': LA County reminds people to stay home in powerful Twitter campaign - WATCH LIVE

#Every10Minutes someone dies of COVID-19 in LA County. People who were loved and will be missed. Until we slow the spread, the next person to tragically pass away could be someone you know.— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020
On New Year's Eve, L.A. County Public Health started tweeting to remind people to stay home because of the rising number of deaths.
Each tweet highlights a person in the community that could die from COVID-19. Ranging from "someone's mother" to "that server at your favorite restaurant that knew your order," the tweets show how death can affect anyone and everyone.
Someone’s Mother. #Every10Minutes #LACounty— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020
Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life.
Each tweet includes the hashtag "Every10Minutes" and ends with a message from the county reminding residents to stay home.
"Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life."
A friend you haven't talked to since middle school. #Every10Minutes #LACounty— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020
Please physically distance. Slow the spread. Save a life.
RELATED | Police on party patrol New Year's Eve to crack down on 'super spreader' events