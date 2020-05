EMBED >More News Videos Black Lives Matter demonstrators peacefully protested in Santa Monica Sunday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is now underway in Santa Monica Sunday, the day after similar protests escalated into violence and looting.Police struggled to maintain control of the crowds Saturday, and the National Guard was ultimately called in overnight to help maintain control in Los Angeles.Protesters staged a sit-in Sunday afternoon protest in Santa Monica on Montana Avenue.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.