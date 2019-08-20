Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. to be remembered at memorial service: WATCH LIVE

The memorial service will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship at 10 a.m., followed by a private burial.
Members of law enforcement from across the state are expected to attend.
Hundreds of CHP motor officers arriving at Harvest Christian Fellowship church in Riverside for the memorial of CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. pic.twitter.com/qIhBW0vqrd— Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) August 20, 2019
Moye, 34, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 12 while doing paperwork to impound a truck just off the 215 Freeway when the driver reached into the vehicle, grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.
A gun battle ensued and Moye was fatally struck. Two other CHP officers were also injured in the shootout.
Moye had worked for the Highway Patrol in Riverside since 2017. His family said working for the highway patrol was Moye's dream job.
The shooting suspect Aaron Luther, who had a lengthy criminal record, was killed in the gun battle with authorities. As a felon, Luther was not supposed to have a gun.
