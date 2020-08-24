Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on California's response to wildfires, coronavirus pandemic

Stream live coverage at noon today to get the latest updates from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
By ABC7.com staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing destruction of the California wildfires during a press conference today.

Check back at 12 p.m. to stream the governor's live press conference.



Over the weekend, Orange County was taken off the state's coronavirus watch list.

The county's removal comes as hospitalizations and other key metrics such as the rate of positive infections have been declining, signaling a move in the right direction.

However, dozens of other counties throughout the state still remain on the watch list with concerning coronavirus trends.



California as a whole appears to be making continued progress on the COVID-19. The seven-day positivity rate is at 5.7%. That number has been dropping slowly but steadily since it was stuck at around 7% for weeks in June and early July.

California has seen more than 660,000 coronavirus cases to date.

Meanwhile, the three major fires burning in Northern California - the LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires - have burned nearly 800,000 acres in the greater Bay Area.

Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the hundreds of fires burning in California, which opened the door for federal aid. Over the weekend, the federal government also declared the California fires a federal disaster, which should help secure even more resources.

Alix Martichoux with KGO-TV contributed to this report.
