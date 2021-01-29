Coronavirus California

LIVE: Gov. Newsom to sign bill providing rent relief for Californians impacted by pandemic

Under the new bill, the state will cover 80% of the rent you missed between April 2020 and March 2021 -- as long as the landlord forgives the remaining 20% and does not pursue evictions.
By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill Friday providing rent relief for thousands of struggling Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check back here to watch Gov. Newsom sign the bill live at 10 a.m.

It would also extend the state's eviction moratorium another six months. But some tenant rights advocates fear it could leave some renters out in the cold.

Gov. Newsom says California will freeze evictions for struggling tenants impacted by COVID-19 for another five months. More than $2 billion in federal stimulus funds will help with rental assistance.

"We're going to leverage that $2.6 billion focusing on low income renters," said Newsom.

RELATED: New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 until at least March 31

The federal money can only be spent on households whose income is 80% or less of the area median income. It prioritizes relief for households at 50% or less of the median income and those unemployed for at least three months.

Under the new bill, the state will cover 80% of the rent you missed between April 2020 and March 2021 -- as long as the landlord forgives the remaining 20% and does not pursue evictions.

"We need to make sure folks are stably housed and folks aren't being evicted and going into long term debt based on a pandemic they have no control over," said San Francisco Assemblyman David Chiu.

Oakland renter and housing advocate Terra Thomas lost her job last year to the pandemic. She says landlords have the right to decline the rent relief program. Tenants could still apply for assistance under the bill but many families could suffer.

"Leaving the rent relief program in the landlords hands can lead to the most marginalized people being left out in the cold," said Thomas.

"We're going to monitor this aggressively," said Chiu.

Chiu doesn't want any families left out. He says the legislature may consider extending the moratorium again this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsomrental propertycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscalifornia legislationhousingevictionrentsrenters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
EDD implemented anti-fraud measures too late, says state auditor
OC health care worker dies after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Local community members oppose California's new vaccine rollout plan
Why is San Francisco changing school names?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig overturns, hangs off edge of LA freeway amid storm
Storm causes mudslides in OC canyons; evacuation warnings issued
Metro Gold Line train operator shot, critically wounded in East LA
Storm timeline: When to expect rain to move out of SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
SoCal weather: Major storm moves through region
Storm: 8K Inland Empire residents remain under evacuation orders
Show More
Subway tuna sandwiches contain no fish, lawsuit claims
Family of OC man who died days after vaccination still support vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
Pandemic makes tax filing more complicated this year
More TOP STORIES News