Local couple making difference in 7-year-old's life through virtual mentoring program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire currently has a waitlist of 500 kids, waiting to be matched with a mentor. One local couple jumped in to help, and now they're making a different in a 7-year-old boy's life.Chris and Fiona Ivey are soon-to-be empty-nesters. They are mentoring Gabriel, who has been on the waitlist for a full year.The three meet every other weekend virtually, allowing them to really explore each other's lives at home.