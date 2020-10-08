Society

Local couple making difference in 7-year-old's life through virtual mentoring program

By
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire currently has a waitlist of 500 kids, waiting to be matched with a mentor. One local couple jumped in to help, and now they're making a different in a 7-year-old boy's life.

Chris and Fiona Ivey are soon-to-be empty-nesters. They are mentoring Gabriel, who has been on the waitlist for a full year.

The three meet every other weekend virtually, allowing them to really explore each other's lives at home.

Watch Jessica De Nova's report above for more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countyriverside countysan bernardino countychildren's healthchildrenfamily
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
If Lakers, Dodgers win, celebrate safely, health officials say
128 arrested during ICE operation in LA, other California cities
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
IE woman calls 911 over mask dispute with store employee
Chino carjacking suspects arrested after shooting at police
Show More
Beloved Chevalier's Books struggling amid pandemic, development plans
Surfer unknowingly has dangerously close encounter with shark: VIDEO
Missing cat found 23 months after Camp Fire in California
Where did the first Los Angeles COVID-19 cases come from?
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
More TOP STORIES News