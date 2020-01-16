All Good News

Local Girl Scout wins national contest to be face of famous Trefoils cookies

By and ABC7.com staff
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- La Verne teen Katelyn Roney is the new face of the Girl Scouts' famous Trefoils cookies.

The 14-year-old won a national contest, beating out thousands of other scouts for the honor. The academic all-star's smile will be on the front of every box of Trefoils sold.

"25,000 girls in the nation applied, six were chosen. I was one of the six. I was just ecstatic, it was amazing," Katelyn said.

Her mother, Tania Roney, said Katelyn worked very hard to earn the special honor.

"Very exciting, but also overwhelming at the same time. It was a challenge for her to get to this stage. We're so proud of her," she said.

The Bonita High School freshman won a trip to New York City to meet with female entrepreneurs and the chance to star on one of the cookie boxes.

Each treat sold helps raise funds for the organization and helps spread the message of female empowerment.

"If you look closely at the boxes, you see what the girls are doing," said Katelyn. "For my box, we are promoting public speaking."

Katelyn, who joined the Girl Scouts in the fourth grade, said it has taught her so much and hopes her role will encourage others.

"I hope I can be a role model for people who see my face on it. They're like, 'You know what, she did it, I can to this,'" Katelyn said.

The shortbread cookie starring Katelyn's smile will go on sale Jan. 26 along with all the other Girl Scouts cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyla vernelos angeles countygirl scoutscookiesall good news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
This ABC Bachelor Is Helping Make A Difference
Oxnard volunteer recognized for cleaning up the city, inspiring others
Murrieta teen picked to dance at prestigious ballet competition
Ex-Cholo is on a mission to help homelessness in LA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
'Jeopardy!' champs talk G.O.A.T. tourney, Trebek
OC investigators searching for Lake Forest arsonist
LA County Sheriff's warrant clearance helps put some back on track
2 years of free tuition at Cal State universities if AB 1862 passes
Retail store Active Ride Shop to close for good
Show More
Family frantically searching for missing Garden Grove couple
Students return to school after jet dumps fuel on LAUSD campuses
LA crime rate dropped to lowest number in decades last year
A first look at Disneyland's new Star Wars ride
Procession held for off-duty sheriff's detective killed in Valley Village
More TOP STORIES News