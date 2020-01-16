All Good News

Local Girl Scout won national contest to be the face of one of the famous cookie boxes

By and ABC7.com staff
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- La Verne teen Katelyn Roney is the new face of Girl Scout's famous Trefoils cookies.

The 14-year-old won a national contest beating out thousands of other scouts for the honor. The academic all-star's smile will be on the front of every box of Trefoils sold.

"25,000 girls in the nation applied, six were chosen. I was one of the six. I was just ecstatic, it was amazing," said Roney.

Her mother, Tania Roney, said Katelyn worked very hard to earn the special honor.

"Very exciting, but also overwhelming at the same time. It was a challenge for her to get to this stage. We're so proud of her," said Tania.

The Bonita High School freshman won a trip to New York City to meet with female entrepreneurs and the chance to star on one of the cookie boxes.

Each treat sold helps raise funds for the organization and helps spread their message of female empowerment.

"If you look closely at the boxes, you see what the girls are doing," said Katelyn . "For my box, we are promoting public speaking."

Katelyn, who joined the girl scouts in the 4th grade, said it has taught her so much and hopes her role will encourage others.

"I hope I can be a role model for people who see my face on it. They're like, "You know what, she did it, I can to this,'" Katelyn said.

The shortbread cooking starring Katelyn's smile will go on sale Jan. 26 along with all the other Girl Scout cookies.
Related topics:
societyla vernelos angeles countygirl scoutscookiesall good news
