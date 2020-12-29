Society

Local ICU nurse receives car donation from Allstate, Caliber Collision

By Mike Tauber
Arturo Carbajal is an ICU nurse who has been working with COVID-19 patients. His car was damaged when heavy winds led to a tree falling right on his vehicle.

Carbajal is one of two nurses who received a car Sunday, thanks to Allstate and Caliber Collision.

MORE: Disneyland teams up with nonprofits to help struggling families
EMBED More News Videos

Despite these trying times, the drive-thru event in Anaheim spread the holiday cheer to thousands of people.


"Having a car now, not having to worry about how I'm going to get to work..it gives me a sense of comfort in not having to stress about another thing on top of daily basis work." Carbajal said

"There was really no question this was a very deserving person that was brought to our attention to be able to give this car too." said Mike W. Andrey, regional vice president of Caliber Collision.

The car donations are part of Caliber's "Restoring You" program to provide reliable transportation to health-care workers and first responders working on the front lines of the pandemic.

MORE: Struggling Anaheim White House receives much-needed financial help
EMBED More News Videos

Strangers are banding together to save struggling restaurants trying to stay open during the pandemic and the beloved Anaheim White House is one of them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiahappinessnursesgood newsdonationsfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 regions' stay-at-home orders extended indefinitely
Biden expected to call out pace of vaccine distribution
Winter storm leaves drivers stranded on Mount Baldy
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
1 person died in LA County from COVID every 10 to 15 minutes over past week
Is it legal to "brake check" the car behind you?
Show More
LA County requiring travelers to quarantine for 10 days
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Court: Sex offenders in California can qualify for early parole
Halsey apologizes after posting about eating disorder
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
More TOP STORIES News