Local ICU nurse receives car donation from Allstate, Caliber Collision

Arturo Carbajal is an ICU nurse who has been working with COVID-19 patients. His car was damaged when heavy winds led to a tree falling right on his vehicle.Carbajal is one of two nurses who received a car Sunday, thanks to Allstate and Caliber Collision."Having a car now, not having to worry about how I'm going to get to work..it gives me a sense of comfort in not having to stress about another thing on top of daily basis work." Carbajal said"There was really no question this was a very deserving person that was brought to our attention to be able to give this car too." said Mike W. Andrey, regional vice president of Caliber Collision.The car donations are part of Caliber's "Restoring You" program to provide reliable transportation to health-care workers and first responders working on the front lines of the pandemic.