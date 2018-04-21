VISTA L.A.

'Influencer of the heart' is a surrogate mother to thousands of orphaned kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Hilda Pacheco grew up in an orphanage then went on to create Corazon de Vida, a foundation dedicated to helping ten orphanages filled with thousands of children in Baja California, Mexico. (KABC)

By and Jessica Dominguez
BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico (KABC) --
Hilda Pacheco is considered an influencer when it comes to matters of the heart. She created Corazon de Vida, a foundation dedicated to helping 10 orphanages filled with thousands of children in Baja California, Mexico.

The inspiration for the foundation stems from Pacheco's personal life story. She was placed in an orphanage herself from the age of 8 through 16. Pacheco traveled with Vista L.A.'s Anabel Munoz back to Mexico, where her story began.

"So the first day we got here it was my sister and I. There were four of us but the orphanage didn't have room for all four of us, they only had room for the two girls and the two boys were placed in another orphanage for a year," Pacheco said.

Pacheco was eventually able to bring her family back together in the U.S. Then, 15 years after she left the orphanage, she returned to the Door of Faith Orphanage for a visit that would change her life, yet again.

"The big contrast was the facility, how the facility looked. The buildings were run down and there were only about 30 kids. I saw that they were serving rice and potato chips because that's all they had to give them. And I looked at them and said 'Is this all they eat?' and they said, 'Yes, because it's all we have,'" Pacheco said.

She realized that in order to help the orphanage, first she had to share her life story. She reached out to her employer and other colleagues in the U.S.

"I never wanted to tell them that I came from an orphanage or anything like that because I never wanted anyone to feel sorry for me," she said. "But I knew that in order to get help for the orphanage, I needed to tell my story and that's what I did."

Her courage paid off. She began fundraising and Corazon de Vida was born. With the foundation's support, the orphanage has been retrofitted with updated buildings, a barber shop, library and homework room.

Corazon de Vida's reach has also expanded to support 10 orphanages throughout Baja California, Mexico, and raises more than $1 million every year.

"Over 25 years we've probably brought down thousands of people. They come to spend time with kids and focus on giving them love and attention. They need arts and crafts," Pacheco said. "So people can see where the need is. You're really helping them change their lives. You're giving them a gift and that gift is a gift of purpose."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyLatinolatinavista l.a.child rescuechildrencommunitynonprofitMexicoTijuanaLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
More vista l.a.
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News