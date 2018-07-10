Long Beach art institutions to merge

The Long Beach Museum of Art (LBMA) has announced a merger.The Art Exchange (ARTx) will merge with the Long Beach Museum of Art Foundation to form LBMAx.ARTx has been a multi-purpose campus providing studios and an exhibition gallery.This will provide the Long Beach Museum of Art a long-sought downtown presence.The new LBMAx will undergo a complete exterior upgrade and a remodel of its second-floor annex.The annex will include administrative, education and curatorial offices, a reference library and meeting space.Museum officials say the new campus received a generous private donor gift allowing for the complete exterior upgrade.ARTx was founded 20 years ago to provide work and gallery space for artists while developing art education programs.LBMA is a 68-year-old institution owned by the city.The first LBMAx exhibition, "Praxis", will open July 14.