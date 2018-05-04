SOCIETY

Long Beach bans plastic foam takeout containers

050418-kabc-3pm-styrofoam-vid (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The city of Long Beach is taking a big step toward going green by banning plastic foam takeout containers.

Mayor Robert Garcia signed the bill into law on Friday.

The ban applies to single-use food and drink containers and will be phased out in over 18 months.

"These products are causing major damage to marine life and our ecosystem," Garcia said in a statement.

Effective immediately, city departments will only buy sustainable products, including those that are compostable, Garcia added.

City leaders hope the move will help reduce waste found in local parks, beaches and waterways.
