Long Beach becomes outdoor museum for POW! WOW! 2018

POW! WOW! 2018 turned the city of Long Beach into an outdoor museum. Eighteen new murals by 24 artists sprouted up all over the city.POW! WOW! is a worldwide initiative to bring murals to public spaces. This is the fourth year for the art exhibition.Since 2014, there have been 40 murals painted in Long Beach. This year's canvases included the outside of a gallery and a city bus.The artists donated their talents and time. Supplies are paid for by partner contributors.POW! WOW! Worldwide has organized street art events in Hawaii, Washington, D.C., South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.