SOCIETY

Long Beach becomes outdoor museum for POW! WOW! 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
POW! WOW! 2018 turned the city of Long Beach into an outdoor museum. Eighteen new murals by 24 artists sprouted up all over the city.


POW! WOW! is a worldwide initiative to bring murals to public spaces. This is the fourth year for the art exhibition.

Since 2014, there have been 40 murals painted in Long Beach. This year's canvases included the outside of a gallery and a city bus.

The artists donated their talents and time. Supplies are paid for by partner contributors.

POW! WOW! Worldwide has organized street art events in Hawaii, Washington, D.C., South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartmural artsmuseum exhibitLos Angeles CountyCarson
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News