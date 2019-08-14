Society

Long Beach tricycle giveaway brings smiles to children with disabilities

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A tricycle giveaway in Long Beach brought tons of smiles as people with disabilities received new wheels.

Fifteen disabled children and two differently-abled adults got free "trykes" last weekend.

The bikes are customized to each rider's particular needs and enables them to ride and play with friends and family, many for the first time.

SoCal Trykers and Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities partnered in the tricycle giveaway.

They say the custom bikes help with social interaction and independence, and families are always grateful to receive one.

Volunteers cheered on the new riders in a parade to take their new wheels for a spin.
