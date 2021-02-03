Society

'We're trying to be a light:' Antioch Church in Long Beach meets needs of community, spreads message of neighbor helping neighbor

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- This has been a very busy time for Antioch Church in Long Beach, even with indoor services prohibited for so long due to COVID. The church has been doing what it always does: meeting the needs of its community.

Lines stretched around Antioch Church with people like Danila James looking for a little hope. The church is teaming with businesses throughout the community to provide toys, household items and more to those in need.

"I just was overcome with joy, unexpectedly brought to tears because it just feels so good to have such a loving community," said James. "Our church family just blessing us."

MORE: Long Beach community responds to call for help from restaurant owner
EMBED More News Videos

Long Beach restaurant Molito's Grill was facing imminent shutdown, so the owner put out a call for help. And his community stepped up in a big way.


"You come and you get diapers, massagers, couches all types of things for everyday life," said Aiania Smith.

Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr. says with the weight of the pandemic causing overwhelming hardships for many, along with racial and political discord gripping the country, every month, including Black History Month, the church is spreading a message of neighbor helping neighbor.

"We've got the close the chasm of hostility by becoming true neighbors," said Chaney.

Pastor Chaney says like his grandfather, who walked with Dr. King to spread a message of hope and unity, his church is continuing that legacy.

"The depth of neighborliness is not just being able to connect with those that are most like you -- but the depth of neighborliness is your ability to connect with those that are least like you," said Chaney.

Antioch Church welcomes anyone in need to come down and receive any help the church can provide.

MORE: Tiny homes community opens in NoHo to help combat homeless crisis
EMBED More News Videos

On Monday, Hope of the Valley opened L.A.'s first ever tiny homes community in North Hollywood to help fight the homelessness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countycoronavirus helpacts of kindnesschurchneighborhoodcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CSULA to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site
LA helping small businesses boost online presence
Suspect arrested after 6-hour chase through SoCal
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID vaccines
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur video
How to keep your student loan payment at $0
Newsom announces mass vaccination sites in Oakland, LA
Show More
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
Fair Foodie Fest comes to Rose Bowl
Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre
Trader Joe's increases 'thank you' pay amid pandemic
Villanueva: LASD to attend parole hearings in absence of prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News