'We're trying to be a light:' Antioch Church in Long Beach meets needs of community, spreads message of neighbor helping neighbor

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- This has been a very busy time for Antioch Church in Long Beach, even with indoor services prohibited for so long due to COVID. The church has been doing what it always does: meeting the needs of its community.Lines stretched around Antioch Church with people like Danila James looking for a little hope. The church is teaming with businesses throughout the community to provide toys, household items and more to those in need."I just was overcome with joy, unexpectedly brought to tears because it just feels so good to have such a loving community," said James. "Our church family just blessing us.""You come and you get diapers, massagers, couches all types of things for everyday life," said Aiania Smith.Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr. says with the weight of the pandemic causing overwhelming hardships for many, along with racial and political discord gripping the country, every month, including Black History Month, the church is spreading a message of neighbor helping neighbor."We've got the close the chasm of hostility by becoming true neighbors," said Chaney.Pastor Chaney says like his grandfather, who walked with Dr. King to spread a message of hope and unity, his church is continuing that legacy."The depth of neighborliness is not just being able to connect with those that are most like you -- but the depth of neighborliness is your ability to connect with those that are least like you," said Chaney.Antioch Church welcomes anyone in need to come down and receive any help the church can provide.