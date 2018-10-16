Long Beach ranks No. 27 on list of best bike cities in United States

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Long Beach was ranked by Bicycling magazine as the 27th most bike friendly city in the United States.
The magazine looked at 283 cities throughout the country, and last year Long Beach was ranked No. 28. It's the third city in California to make the list following San Francisco at No. 2 and Oakland at No. 19.
The city of Long Beach plans to add miles of protected bike lanes, the magazine pointed out, and mentions the growing popularity of bike sharing.
To view the full list, visit www.bicycling.com.