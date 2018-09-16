SOCIETY

Long Beach to get updated city signs

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The city of Long Beach wants to update its signs. A proposal by Mayor Robert Garcia aims to bring cohesion and clarity to the various signs throughout the city.


The city's proposed new signage has a minimalist design. Some neighborhood associations worry the new signs won't reflect their identity.

Representatives of one business improvement association in Bixby Knolls say they have worked hard to create their own look and feel.

Those who work and live in downtown Long Beach are less worried as they weighed in on the design process.

The new signs are expected to be installed next year.
