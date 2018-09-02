Long Beach's Happy Sundays event offers free alternative to big music festivals

LONG BEACH, Calif. --Sundays in Long Beach are getting a little happier.
The Happy Sundays music event took place in the historic Zaferia District in Long Beach.
Twenty local bands played eight different venues along a 1.5 mile stretch of Anaheim Street.
There was a free trolley to take concertgoers to the venues.
Organizers want the one-day free event to be an alternative to multi-day expensive musical festivals.
The acts were a mixture of local, regional, national and comedy acts. This is the third installment of the community-wide event.
The first Happy Sundays took place in February 2017.
While past festival dates have been scattered, organizers hope to make Happy Sundays a yearly event.