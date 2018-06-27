SOCIETY

Long Beach's historic Rancho Los Cerritos to be renovated

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Plans to open never-before-seen areas of the historic Rancho Los Cerritos in Long Beach are in the works.



The two-story adobe was built in 1884 as a summer home and headquarters for a cattle operation.

It's a national, state and local historic landmark.

A newly built 1880s-style caretaker's cottage will open soon and serve as offices for the museum.

This will free up space in the historic home and museum officials have plans for the extra space.

Plans for the renovation include: two bedrooms, one that will reflect the owner's love of travel and a second bedroom that overlooks the gardens.

The plans include a living room marked by high ceilings and chandeliers.

The museum has kicked off a $6 million fundraising campaign to pay for the renovations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylong beachhistoryLong Beach
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News