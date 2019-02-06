Los Angeles could become largest US city to ban fur sales

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A proposed ordinance that would make Los Angeles the largest city in America to ban the fur sales will be considered by an L.A. City Council Committee Wednesday.
The ordinance was proposed by Council members Paul Koretz and Bob Blumenfield
The ordinance would include some exemptions, including fur of animals trapped by California Fish and Game license holders.
It was not clear what economic impact such the ban would have on the city. A report from the Office of the Chief Legislative Analyst said the city does not keep track of fur sales specifically.
If it's approved, the L.A. ban would start in 2021.
City News Service contributed to this report.